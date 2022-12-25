Chlorine Dioxide / Διοξείδιον τοῦ Χλωρίου.

Please read underneath! / Διαβάστε κάτωθι:

Ἡ ἐκπομπὴ ἀναφέρεται στὰ ὑπαρκτὰ ὀφέλη τῆς χρήσεως τοῦ διοξειδίου τοῦ χλωρίου ὃμως διαπράττει ἓνα μεγάλο λάθος διότι ἑρμηνεύει τὴ δρᾶσι αὐτοῦ ἐσφαλμένως. Ἐξηγοῦμαι: Τὸ χλωριῶδες νάτριον δὲ μᾶς θεραπεύει ἓνεκα τοῦ ὃτι ἐπιτίθεται στὰ παθογόνα μικρόβια καὶ τοὺς ἰοὺς διότι πρῶτον δὲν ὑπάρχουν ἰοὶ καὶ δεύτερον τὰ μικρόβια δὲν εἶναι φύσει παθογόνα! Τὸ ἦπαρ λειτουργεῖ διὰ τῆς ὀξειδώσεως, τὸ χλωριῶδες νάτριον εἶναι ὀξειδωτικὸς παράγων ὁπότε βοηθάει τὸ ἦπαρ μας νὰ μᾶς ἀποτοξινώση. Δηλαδὴ λειτουργεῖ σὰν τὸ ὄζον!

The documentary refers to the real benefits of using chlorine dioxide but commits an error because it misinterprets its action. What do I mean: Chlorine sodium does not cure us because it attacks pathogenic microbes and viruses because firstly there are no viruses and secondly microbes are not naturally pathogenic!The liver works by oxidation, sodium chloride is an oxidizing agent so it helps our liver to detoxify us, therefore it works like ozone!