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President of Ghana expose WHO - ZIONIST NWO PLANDEMIC
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610 views • July 11, 2020
Mirrored from FascistTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GVjketUc3qA
Original FascistTube Notes:
NewIllustrations
2.03K subscribers
My friend, King Nat who is Honorary Vice Council to The Ivory Coast stationed in the Las Vegas Consulate sent the following words and also the separate recording that I am also forwarding.
“EVERYBODY!!!!
Please listen to this very important audio recording by the President of Ghana on the evil that is going on in the name of COVID-19 masterminded by Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci together with WHO and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Please LISTEN to this and share to all your contacts!
Artic's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
1776reloaded.org
Vid: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l
internallydisplacedpeople.org
Original FascistTube Notes:
NewIllustrations
2.03K subscribers
My friend, King Nat who is Honorary Vice Council to The Ivory Coast stationed in the Las Vegas Consulate sent the following words and also the separate recording that I am also forwarding.
“EVERYBODY!!!!
Please listen to this very important audio recording by the President of Ghana on the evil that is going on in the name of COVID-19 masterminded by Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci together with WHO and the Rockefeller Foundation.
Please LISTEN to this and share to all your contacts!
Artic's: tinyurl.com/qno5k6e
1776reloaded.org
Vid: tinyurl.com/v3yd89l
internallydisplacedpeople.org
Keywords
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