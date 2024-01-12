‘American’ oil tanker impounded off Oman coast – Iran

The Iranian army's press office has confirmed it's seized an oil tanker close to the Oman city of Sohar, reporting the vessel is now heading towards the Iranian coast. The military news release says it has seized ‘an American tanker in retaliation.'
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/oil-tanker-hijacked-gulf-oman
Mirrored - RT
