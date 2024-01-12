Create New Account
‘American’ oil tanker impounded off Oman coast – Iran
Published Yesterday

The Iranian army's press office has confirmed it's seized an oil tanker close to the Oman city of Sohar, reporting the vessel is now heading towards the Iranian coast. The military news release says it has seized ‘an American tanker in retaliation.'

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/oil-tanker-hijacked-gulf-oman

Mirrored - RT

