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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0214 - Michael Connor Verkerke - Michael is remembered
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1 view • April 02, 2021
Police say that Lawhorn’s attack on Michael was unprovoked and inexplicable. He didn't know Michael before the attack, and had joined the 9-year-old and two friends on the playground. Suddenly, he pulled a knife out of the sand and stabbed Michael multiple times in the back, authorities say. Police aren't saying where Lawhorn got the weapon.
Michael ran to his home nearby and collapsed on the porch. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later. “I’ll always love you” were his last words to his brother.
Michael ran to his home nearby and collapsed on the porch. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later. “I’ll always love you” were his last words to his brother.
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