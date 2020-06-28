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MEDICAL EXAMINER DISCUSSES THE LIES THAT CAUSE VIRUS HYSTERIA
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47 views • June 28, 2020
MEDICAL EXAMINER: ON COVID 19 LIES CREATING HYSTERIA
*Has not had one case of anyone dying from "covid19"
*All deaths are less in comparison to other dangers, had one or more serious underlying illnesses which compromised the immune system
*PEOPLE OF ANY AGE - age was not a deciding factor in that the deaths were caused by one or more other serious underlying conditions
*Death in general is also caused by being exposed to any hospital setting – which is a risk to anyone that goes into a hospital for anything
*Has not had one case of anyone dying from "covid19"
*All deaths are less in comparison to other dangers, had one or more serious underlying illnesses which compromised the immune system
*PEOPLE OF ANY AGE - age was not a deciding factor in that the deaths were caused by one or more other serious underlying conditions
*Death in general is also caused by being exposed to any hospital setting – which is a risk to anyone that goes into a hospital for anything
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