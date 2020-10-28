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Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is) California - It's our responsibility to be responsible
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7 views • October 28, 2020
Tuesday Night Chat with Dr. B. Baker (Really Telling It Like It Is)
California - It's our responsibility to be responsible
Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker and Minister Durie Foster, Jr. review the California Ballot, Propositions, Measures, Candidates - Federal, Statewide and Local.
Questions are asked and answered. Please watch, listen and send to other people who you know. Should you have questions, please send by email to [email protected]
Thank you
It's our responsibility to be responsible
How you do anything is how you do everything
It's not too late
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
California - It's our responsibility to be responsible
Apostle Dr. Bacer J. Baker and Minister Durie Foster, Jr. review the California Ballot, Propositions, Measures, Candidates - Federal, Statewide and Local.
Questions are asked and answered. Please watch, listen and send to other people who you know. Should you have questions, please send by email to [email protected]
Thank you
It's our responsibility to be responsible
How you do anything is how you do everything
It's not too late
#TuesdayNightChat
#LoveAstounding
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