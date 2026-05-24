AA_IB_530_Staged_Event_Shock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I will discuss the latest in a string of staged events, another shooting at the White House. I’ll delve into previous attempts on President Trump’s life, go over the most recent video footage, and connect dots to previous events.
#DC #Assassination #Trump #Shooting #NasireBest #Washington #StagedEvent #FalseFlag #PsyOp #pdf #Trafficking #Death #Culture #PopCulture #Drugs #Psychology #Trans #Republican #NWO #AnomicAge #JohnAge
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ CASH APP: https://cash.app/$anomicage
▶ BUY ME A COFFEE: https://buymeacoffee.com/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@JohnAgeProject
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b