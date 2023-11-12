A Must Watch Presentation: CIRCUIT BOARDS & ENERGY GENERATING GRIDS… Ancient Sites Are Giant Energy Circuit Boards - Evidence of Sophisticated & Advanced Sites Construction - Michael Tellinger

Michael Tellinger, best known for his ground-breaking publications such as Slave Species of the Gods, Adam’s Calendar, Temples of the African Gods, African Temples of Annunaki, takes us on an incredible journey of the Hidden Origins of Humanity: From Evidence of Giants to Adam’s Calendar, evidence of a sophisticated ancient site constructions which closely resembles printed circuit boards’ and energy generating devices. We also explore the real nature of Sound & Resonance used in ancient times. A MUST WATCH Presentation.
Books by Michael Tellinger https://www.amazon.com/Michael-Tellinger/e/B005EOQJ2K/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_book_1
Official Website http://www.michaeltellinger.com
