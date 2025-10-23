The Satanic Mindsets Secretly ROBBING Your Vital Life Force

Are you unknowingly living by satanic principles — worshiping the ego, harming others for your own gain, and wondering why your life feels empty and drained?





In this episode of The Charismatic Rebel, we uncover the real Satanism that’s infected modern society — not goat heads and sacrifices, but the everyday mindsets of ego-worship, moral relativism, and self-indulgence that rob you of energy, love, and success.





You’ll learn:

🔥 What *real* Satanism actually is — and why it’s everywhere in our culture

⚡ How ego-worship and selfishness cut you off from Natural Law and true vitality

🧠 Why social Darwinism and “me-me-me” thinking destroy fulfillment and connection

💀 How modern institutions (media, government, religion) normalize this mindset

🌱 The simple way to realign with the Creative Force — and reclaim your life force





This is not metaphor. This is Natural Law — the difference between alignment with Creation or enslavement to ego.





👉 Practical Action Step:

Comment below where in your life you’ve been acting from ego or fear — and what it’s been costing you. Then write what you’ll do today to break free and align with truth.





