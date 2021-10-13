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VAX DEATHS EXCEED "Covid" Deaths In Taiwan! - The TRUTH We're NOT Being Told!
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19118 views • October 13, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Taiwan as the government's numbers show that there have been more deaths from the vaccine than from so-called "covid" since the beginning of the lockdowns.
844 people have died after being "tested positive" in Taiwan with "covid" despite no test actually being able to diagnose such a thing.
Meanwhile, deaths after being jabbed are tallied at 852.
What is interesting about this statistic is that jab deaths are vastly undercounted while covid deaths are almost entirely made up if not ENTIRELY made up. This means that there was a flu or a cold going around and some people died. They propped up the number dramatically. Then countless people died after the jab and like we've seen in most countries worldwide, the number was incredibly undercounted showing that in fact, the jab is killing people and covid is not.
In this video, we break down this recent story and explain why we are not hearing the entire context of the narratives being spewed across the board from both sides of the argument.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of Taiwan as the government's numbers show that there have been more deaths from the vaccine than from so-called "covid" since the beginning of the lockdowns.
844 people have died after being "tested positive" in Taiwan with "covid" despite no test actually being able to diagnose such a thing.
Meanwhile, deaths after being jabbed are tallied at 852.
What is interesting about this statistic is that jab deaths are vastly undercounted while covid deaths are almost entirely made up if not ENTIRELY made up. This means that there was a flu or a cold going around and some people died. They propped up the number dramatically. Then countless people died after the jab and like we've seen in most countries worldwide, the number was incredibly undercounted showing that in fact, the jab is killing people and covid is not.
In this video, we break down this recent story and explain why we are not hearing the entire context of the narratives being spewed across the board from both sides of the argument.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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