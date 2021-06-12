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The emotional support mask
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10 views • June 12, 2021
AIER / Kate Wand, June 2, 2021
Perhaps masks simply provide an emotional support mechanism for people who have been unfortunately frightened out of their wits by the pseudo-scientists and the profit-maximizing media. It’s time to ditch the emotional support mask and those who advocate its use.
"The Twilight Zone, Hogan’s Heroes, and the Emotional Support Mask"
Essay by Donald Siegel & Robert M. Sauer with AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/the-twilight-zone-hogans-heroes-and-the-emotional-support-mask/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AIERvideo/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6eQxqvZjw8
Perhaps masks simply provide an emotional support mechanism for people who have been unfortunately frightened out of their wits by the pseudo-scientists and the profit-maximizing media. It’s time to ditch the emotional support mask and those who advocate its use.
"The Twilight Zone, Hogan’s Heroes, and the Emotional Support Mask"
Essay by Donald Siegel & Robert M. Sauer with AIER
https://www.aier.org/article/the-twilight-zone-hogans-heroes-and-the-emotional-support-mask/
Film Creators: Kate Wand & W.G. Gervais
https://very-opinionated.com
Visit our website: https://aier.org/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AIERvideo/
Facebook: https://facebook.com/aierdotorg/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/aier
Instagram: https://instagram.com/aierdotorg/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/americaninstituteforeconomicresearch
Telegram: https://t.me/aierdotorg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6eQxqvZjw8
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