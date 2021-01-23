'JOE BIDEN IS OUR MOSES' -RABBI

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The Freedom Ministry
This shit is just so blatant. Joe's a fuckin Yid. Get it? These disgusting Kikes have consensus today so they're becoming more and more brazen and bold... the CHUTZPAH!
Hell, take a look at Biden's Jewish Cabinet Selections ✡ - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KwMnCqo1Ecnp/
If you thought Donald JEW Trumps administration was Jewy...... just you fuckin wait!!!
I mirrored this video from 'Howard Mortman' on JewTube here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=py3QxXhXWCY
https://fuckthejews.com/