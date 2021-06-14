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JOHN KENNEDY DIARY ABOUT HITLER: 'STUFF OF WHICH LEGENDS ARE MADE'
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211 views • June 14, 2021
John Kennedy, wrote - "Hitler will emerge from the hatred that surrounds him now as one of the most significant figures who ever lived". "He had in him the stuff of which legends are made," he continued. Kennedy wrote the entry in the summer of 1945 after touring the German dictator's Bavarian mountain retreat.
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