🎄 The Grinch's Whoville Waltz 🎄
wolfburg
wolfburg
45 views • 21 hours ago
This playful holiday waltz opens with a jaunty woodwind melody, pizzicato strings, and cheeky percussion, building a bustling orchestral texture, The verse settles into a whimsical swing with upright bass, plucked strings, bells, and honky-tonk piano, In the chorus, harmonized brass and choir voices swell, punctuated by festive sleigh bells and playful timpani, creating a joyous, bustling atmosphere, The second verse introduces chromatic flourishes and lush strings, while twinkling mallets and swirling winds add energy, The arrangement oscillates between chaotic bursts and warm, communal sections, ending with a bright, unison orchestral flourish

(A jaunty, somewhat chaotic melody begins, then softens into a cheerful tune) (Verse 1) In homes all askew, with frosting of snow, The Whos down in Whoville were starting to glow. Fezziwigs twinkling, a gazzoo on high, While up on Mount Crumpit, the Grinch gave a sigh. He'd plotted and planned, he had stolen the loot, He'd stripped all the trees, from the zong to the root. He'd expected the silence, the tears, and the gloom, A dark little victory inside his cold room. (Chorus) But listen! What's that sound, it's not a sad weep? It's joy overflowing, while Whoville's asleep! They're holding hands tight, and they're starting to sing, The presents are gone, but the Hoo-Haw bells ring! "It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!" The Grinch stood aghast, with a shuddering fright, They cherished the meaning and not the bright light! (Verse 2) His two little Grinches, all shaggy and green, Were suddenly smiling, the strangest he'd seen. The one in the red hat, he tapped on his heel, The orange one cheered with a palpable feel. They danced 'round the square, 'neath the wonkiest roof, And offered the Grinch the incredible proof: That Christmas, perhaps, isn't bought at a store, But maybe means just a little bit more! (Chorus) Oh, listen! What's that sound, it's not a sad weep? It's joy overflowing, while Whoville's asleep! They're holding hands tight, and they're starting to sing, The presents are gone, but the Hoo-Haw bells ring! "It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags!" The Grinch stood aghast, with a shuddering fright, They cherished the meaning and not the bright light! (Bridge) Then something quite tiny, quite small, and quite new, Began to grow warm, where the ribs poke right through. It grew, and it grew, like a snow-covered mound, Three sizes that morning, before he looked 'round! His heart, once a stone, now a jolly drum beat, The snow didn't sting on his fuzzy green feet! (Outro) So down from Mount Crumpit, he flew with a whoosh! He brought back the roast beast and all of the mush! He carved the first slice with a brand-new grin wide, And the Grinch had come home, with the Whos by his side! Merry Christmas! (The Whos cheer) Merry Christmas, dear friends!

bellsthis playful holiday waltz opens with a jaunty woodwind melodypizzicato stringsand cheeky percussionbuilding a bustling orchestral texturethe verse settles into a whimsical swing with upright bassplucked stringsand honky-tonk pianoin the chorusharmonized brass and choir voices swellpunctuated by festive sleigh bells and playful timpanicreating a joyousbustling atmospherethe second verse introduces chromatic flourishes and lush stringswhile twinkling mallets and swirling winds add energythe arrangement oscillates between chaotic bursts and warmcommunal sectionsending with a brightunison orchestral flourish
