عذراء يا أمّ الإله - الأب بيتر حنا ｜ Agni Parthene ＂In Arabic＂

A hymn towards the Mother of God (All-holy Theotokos) by Saint Nektarios.
THE STRIKES
(From Ode b')
Sound pl.a
1. Pure Virgin Despina
Thou Immaculate Conception
Hail, Nymph of the Ascension
Virgin Mother Anassa
Panendroste te poke
Hail Nymph Immaculate
2. Highness of Heaven
brighter than rays
Hail, Nymph Unseen
Joy of maiden dances
The angels' supreme
Hail, Nymph Risen
3. Brighter than the heavens
Purifier of light
Hail Nymph Unseen
of the heavenly armies of all holy ones
Hail, Nymph, Risen
(from Ode E)
4. Mary Immaculate
Lady of all the world
Hail Nymph Unveiled
You are the bridesmaid of the night
Despina Panagia
Hail Nymph Unbegotten
5. Mary Nymph Anassa
cause of our joy
Hail Nymph Immaculate
Daughter modest Queen
Mother supreme
Hail, Nymph Risen
6. Honest Cherubim
Most glorious.
Hail Nymph Ascendant
of the prodigal Seraphim.
of the thrones.
Hail Nymph Ascendant
(from Ode D)
7. Hail the cherubic chant
Hail angelic hymn
Hail, Nymph, Risen
Hail Ode of the Seraphim
Joy of the Archangels
Hail Nymph Risen
8. Hail peace and joy
the lime of salvation
Hail Nymph Unveiled
Paste of the Word holy
flower of incorruption
Hail Nymph Unseen
9. Hail Parade of the hole
Life eternal
Hail Nymph Unseen
Hail the wood of life
Fountain of immortality
Hail, Nymph Unseen
(From Ode E)
10. I beg you Despina
I invoke thee now
Hail Nymph Unbegotten
I pity you, Pantanassa
I exclude grace
Hail Nymph Immaculate
(From Ode B)
11. Daughter modest and pure
Despina Panagia
Hail Nymph Unveiled
I warmly invoke Thee
Most holy temple
Hail to the Virgin Mary, Immaculate Conception
(From Ode E)
12. Understand me, deliver me
from the war
Hail, Nymph, Risen
And show me an heir
of eternal life
Hail, Nymph, Sleeping Beauty
