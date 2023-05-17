Well, folks, it still happened. Forecasts of numerous experts that Russia will definitely respond harshly to the recent unsubstantiated statement by the PENTAGON that the Ukrainians allegedly shot down the Russian hypersonic missile KINZHAL with the help of the Patriot air defense system have come to life today. It was impossible to imagine such a worse scenario for the Pentagon. Today, in the center of Kyiv, the latest modification of the Patriot system was destroyed, which guarded the presidential residence, where the head of the Ukrainian state receives important foreign guests from Western countries. It is reported that the hypersonic missile KINZHAL was moving towards the target along an absolutely straight trajectory, reaching speeds of up to an incredible 15,000 km/h. *****************************************

