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CHRUCH LEADERS ENDORSE RESET! Demonic Ideology Embraced by "Christian" Leaders
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11 views • November 05, 2021
There's an evil downright demonic ideology that is trying to take control of this planet right now. It's the satanic cult that teaches us that men can become women, that abortion is sacrament, that countries and borders are illegitimate, global finance must reign supreme, that criminals should roam free, and that humans need to eat bugs and live in pods for the sake of the "Climate." This is the cult of the Great Resent, Clay Clark joins the Stew Peters Show to sound the alarm.
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Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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