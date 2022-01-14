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10 Finger Forehead Joy Ann Selfish’ White Christian Conservatives Think America Was ‘Built for Them
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40 views • January 14, 2022
Racist Puppet Joy Ann Reid says Selfish’ White Christian Conservatives Think America Was ‘Built for Them... reading a script to keep fanning the flames of WAAAAYCIST white Christians.... This is also another attack on Christianity .... She also goes on to lie about Jan 6th , the jimjonesjab and face muzzels .
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/01/03/msnbcs-reid-selfish-white-christian-conservatives-think-america-was-built-for-them/
More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/01/03/msnbcs-reid-selfish-white-christian-conservatives-think-america-was-built-for-them/
More than 150 Comparative Studies and Articles on Mask Ineffectiveness and Harms https://brownstone.org/articles/more-than-150-comparative-studies-and-articles-on-mask-ineffectiveness-and-harms/
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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