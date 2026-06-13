Episode 554 June 13, 2026 Disclosure Day PSYOP

We are right now in the center of a covert PSYOP!

Humanity is being brainwashed and manipulated RIGHT NOW

to receive the alien invasion narrative as TRUTH!

Be not deceived. A grand deception is coming and the scripture

says a grand deception is coming in the last days that if it were

possible the very elect of God could be deceived.

Do not be deceived by what they are about to unleash.

Keep you mind set on God and do not be afraid.

Governments control by fear. Put your trust in God.

I love ya''. Thank you for watching! Keep your eyes on Jesus!









https://www.facebook.com/reel/1522338829496648





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1245985577693047





https://www.npr.org/2026/06/12/nx-s1-5851637/disclosure-day-review-steven-spielberg





https://baptistnews.com/article/end-times-prophets-say-were-about-to-find-out-aliens-are-demons/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/582103720037915





https://discernreport.com/steven-spielberg-believes-that-disclosure-day-will-greatly-shake-the-faith-of-christians-all-over-the-globe/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/558112873743381





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1587827328987222





https://www.christianpost.com/news/steven-spielberg-says-disclosure-day-will-touch-on-christianity.html





https://www.facebook.com/reel/941784704057420





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1631724614582056





https://www.cbr.com/tom-cruise-reviews-steven-spielberg-disclosure-day-alien-movie/





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ufo-files-pentagon-3rd-release-documents-videos/





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006495582269104





https://www.facebook.com/reel/571767692255474





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1750894585315422





https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/





https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/





https://www.trtworld.com/article/12770831?_rt=1





https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5378.htm





https://www.facebook.com/reel/1436544748048813





https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/new-pope-could-be-key-to-ufo-disclosure-ex-vatican-adviser-says/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nx_hu6ttpo





https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bank-england-warned-prepare-aliens-212252751.html





_______________________________________

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Terri Lynn





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