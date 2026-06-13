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Episode 554 June 13, 2026 Disclosure Day PSYOP
Hardnewstv14
Hardnewstv14
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We are right now in the center of a covert PSYOP!

Humanity is being brainwashed and manipulated RIGHT NOW

to receive the alien invasion narrative as TRUTH!

Be not deceived. A grand deception is coming and the scripture

says a grand deception is coming in the last days that if it were

possible the very elect of God could be deceived.

Do not be deceived by what they are about to unleash.

Keep you mind set on God and do not be afraid.

Governments control by fear. Put your trust in God.

I love ya''. Thank you for watching! Keep your eyes on Jesus!



https://www.facebook.com/reel/1522338829496648


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1245985577693047


https://www.npr.org/2026/06/12/nx-s1-5851637/disclosure-day-review-steven-spielberg


https://baptistnews.com/article/end-times-prophets-say-were-about-to-find-out-aliens-are-demons/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/582103720037915


https://discernreport.com/steven-spielberg-believes-that-disclosure-day-will-greatly-shake-the-faith-of-christians-all-over-the-globe/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/558112873743381


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1587827328987222


https://www.christianpost.com/news/steven-spielberg-says-disclosure-day-will-touch-on-christianity.html


https://www.facebook.com/reel/941784704057420


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1631724614582056


https://www.cbr.com/tom-cruise-reviews-steven-spielberg-disclosure-day-alien-movie/


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ufo-files-pentagon-3rd-release-documents-videos/


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006495582269104


https://www.facebook.com/reel/571767692255474


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1750894585315422


https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/


https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/


https://www.trtworld.com/article/12770831?_rt=1


https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5378.htm


https://www.facebook.com/reel/1436544748048813


https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/new-pope-could-be-key-to-ufo-disclosure-ex-vatican-adviser-says/


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nx_hu6ttpo


https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bank-england-warned-prepare-aliens-212252751.html


_______________________________________

Contact and support Information


$CASH APP$ link:


Terri Lynn


LINK: https://cash.app/$hardnewstv2Terrilynn


Support via MAIL:


Terri Lynn

PO BOX 62

Forest Hill, La 71430


Email: [email protected]


BITCHUTE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/N6UjeGbQ2a2D/


RUMBLE Channel

https://rumble.com/v6ohba6-episode-358-feb-23-2025-uk-threatens-us-citizens-with-arrest-inside-us.htm


YouTube

HardNewsTv4

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGFJ-YULw-oDs-UztIQUxDg


website

https://gamechangertv.net/

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