Episode 554 June 13, 2026 Disclosure Day PSYOP

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We are right now in the center of a covert PSYOP!
Humanity is being brainwashed and manipulated RIGHT NOW
to receive the alien invasion narrative as TRUTH!
Be not deceived. A grand deception is coming and the scripture
says a grand deception is coming in the last days that if it were
possible the very elect of God could be deceived.
Do not be deceived by what they are about to unleash.
Keep you mind set on God and do not be afraid.
Governments control by fear. Put your trust in God.
I love ya''. Thank you for watching! Keep your eyes on Jesus!
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1522338829496648
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1245985577693047
https://www.npr.org/2026/06/12/nx-s1-5851637/disclosure-day-review-steven-spielberg
https://baptistnews.com/article/end-times-prophets-say-were-about-to-find-out-aliens-are-demons/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/582103720037915
https://discernreport.com/steven-spielberg-believes-that-disclosure-day-will-greatly-shake-the-faith-of-christians-all-over-the-globe/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/558112873743381
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1587827328987222
https://www.christianpost.com/news/steven-spielberg-says-disclosure-day-will-touch-on-christianity.html
https://www.facebook.com/reel/941784704057420
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1631724614582056
https://www.cbr.com/tom-cruise-reviews-steven-spielberg-disclosure-day-alien-movie/
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ufo-files-pentagon-3rd-release-documents-videos/
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1006495582269104
https://www.facebook.com/reel/571767692255474
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1750894585315422
https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/
https://www.westernjournal.com/report-nasa-hires-priest-appears-agency-expecting-big-discovery/
https://www.trtworld.com/article/12770831?_rt=1
https://biblehub.com/hebrew/5378.htm
https://www.facebook.com/reel/1436544748048813
https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/new-pope-could-be-key-to-ufo-disclosure-ex-vatican-adviser-says/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nx_hu6ttpo
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/bank-england-warned-prepare-aliens-212252751.html
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