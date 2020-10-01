Vaccines Caused My Child’s Autism and Are Destroying Our Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LarryCook333
http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com - At around two years of age Jamie’s son was severely vaccine injured by six vaccines. Prior to the vaccination he was a healthy and fully functioning child and after the vaccination he was diagnosed with autism. He suffers from grand mal seizures, OCD, can’t talk, can’t eat properly, is discriminated against, is in a wheel chair, and his medical diagnoses is viral encephalopathy (swelling of the brain) due to vaccine injury. Join our cause and help us stop vaccine mandates.
Produced by Larry Cook
Founder and Director of http://www.StopMandatoryVaccination.com
Contribute here: https://www.gofundme.com/NoVaccineMan...