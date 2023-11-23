The Spiritual Battle for the Next Election

As the political landscape evolves, it's crucial to recognize the spiritual battle intertwined with the electoral process.
We discuss the significance of active involvement in the political realm, emphasizing the spiritual aspects of the ongoing struggle.
Discover how you can contribute to shaping the future of our nation and play a role in the broader spiritual battle that influences political outcomes. Learn about the power of collective action and the impact it can have on ensuring the leader you believe in takes the helm.
Get ready to be inspired and informed about participating in both the political and spiritual dimensions of the upcoming election.
