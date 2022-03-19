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X22 Report B 03. 18. 22.
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310 views • March 19, 2022
Ep. 2729b - Stage Set, Ukraine Freedom, Biden Compromised, A Traitor’s Justice
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The [DS] is panicking they are being hit from all sides. The laptop story is now confirmed and leads right to [JB]. Biden is comprised and cheated in the election, he is a criminal, part of the criminal syndicate. The intelligence agencies, fake news and big tech were all in on it. Stage is set, Ukraine will be free of the elite, operation drain the swamp system is now moving forward. A traitor's justice.
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All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking they are being hit from all sides. The laptop story is now confirmed and leads right to [JB]. Biden is comprised and cheated in the election, he is a criminal, part of the criminal syndicate. The intelligence agencies, fake news and big tech were all in on it. Stage is set, Ukraine will be free of the elite, operation drain the swamp system is now moving forward. A traitor's justice.
Tap Into Ancient Anti-Aging Secrets With Ageless Body: 🍑🥑🍇
http://agewithx22.com
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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