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When We Reincarnate Do We Come Back with Positive Past Experiences? Dimensions, Spirit Influence
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30 views • April 10, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/tYv3OWz4mAk
20120121 General Discussion - Pseudo Spirituality
Cut:
2h04m17s - 2h15m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S ONLY A COMPLETE SOUL THAT CAN REINCARNATE.”
“MANY BELIEF SYSTEMS RESULT IN A LOT OF PAIN FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE WHEN THEY ARE FALSE. PAIN IS THE RESULT OF FALSE BELIEF, FALSE EMOTIONAL POSITIONS THAT WE HOLD ON TO FOR A LOT OF OUR LIVES.”
https://youtu.be/tYv3OWz4mAk
20120121 General Discussion - Pseudo Spirituality
Cut:
2h04m17s - 2h15m53s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“IT’S ONLY A COMPLETE SOUL THAT CAN REINCARNATE.”
“MANY BELIEF SYSTEMS RESULT IN A LOT OF PAIN FOR A LOT OF PEOPLE WHEN THEY ARE FALSE. PAIN IS THE RESULT OF FALSE BELIEF, FALSE EMOTIONAL POSITIONS THAT WE HOLD ON TO FOR A LOT OF OUR LIVES.”
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