Chris Salcedo 11/5/21 Protect the Vaccinated from the Unvaccinated...!

The Chris Salcedo preamble shows the hypocrisy of our leaders in government.

President Brandon states on video that "Were going to protect the vaccinated workers from the Unvaccinated!" OMG...! Say WHAT....????



As a bonus you can also see and hear our Lord and savior Dr fauci state that "how much worse the pandemic will get depends upon our ability to contain the influx of people from the outside. (Meaning the Brandon Border Disaster)

And later in another clip of Fauchi he states that if you just "Look at the Data you will see the pandemic is not driven by the immigrants...!



This video is under Fair Use:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act in 1976; Allowance is made for “Fair Use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.



Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement intended.



I do not own this content. All credits go to its rightful owner.

Please share the information contained within this video. Help to keep up the fight against the extreme and blatant unconstitutional efforts to ban educational and informative videos such as this one. Always work within the law.



“The difference between tyranny and democracy is very simple…

When the government knows everything about you, this is tyranny….

When you know everything about the government, this is democracy”



LET'S GO BRANDON.....!