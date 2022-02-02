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Truckers are Saving Canada!
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190 views • February 02, 2022
What the heck is happening in the great white north? Truckers are saving Canada, that's what!! Pin heads such as MSNBC's puppet Joe Scarborough have of course tried to spin the Trucker convoy against mandates story in a negative light. But hard working Canadians, Americans and the middle class around the planet know otherwise. We also additionally know that the deep state's gig is up and the tide is turning. Truckers please keep up the pressure on the arrogant elite. Your actions could be the event that helps start a worldwide movement of forcing freedom in all of the Cabal ran countries.
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Credits and links mentioned in the Video:
Quebec scraps planned tax on the unvaccinated
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/vax-tax-nixed-1.6334828
Trudeaus’s Brother, Kyle on Justin's Part in the Globalist Agenda
https://rumble.com/vtsxwo-trudeauss-brother-kyle-on-justins-part-in-the-globalist-agenda.html
Participants of the Freedom Convoy chant "Justin Trudeau Must Go!"
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Canadian trucker sends message to antifa who turn up trying to cause trouble at their convoy for freedom
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Farmers arriving to join the convoy for freedom in Ottawa after travelling 400 miles via tractor.
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Canadian Truckers vote to keep up the blockade at the US border Crossing In Alberta before gathering to pray the Lord's Prayer
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
For the Latest Palbulletin posts please visit:
https://palbulletin.com/latest-posts/
Also check out the latest on all of the battleground 2020 election audits at:
https://palbulletin.com/conspiracies/2020-election-fraud/
Want to know what General Flynn, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Mike Lindell and others are posting on social media? Check this link out or go to Current Politics \ Social Media posts on the Drop Down Menu.
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Credits and links mentioned in the Video:
Quebec scraps planned tax on the unvaccinated
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/vax-tax-nixed-1.6334828
Trudeaus’s Brother, Kyle on Justin's Part in the Globalist Agenda
https://rumble.com/vtsxwo-trudeauss-brother-kyle-on-justins-part-in-the-globalist-agenda.html
Participants of the Freedom Convoy chant "Justin Trudeau Must Go!"
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Canadian trucker sends message to antifa who turn up trying to cause trouble at their convoy for freedom
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Farmers arriving to join the convoy for freedom in Ottawa after travelling 400 miles via tractor.
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Canadian Truckers vote to keep up the blockade at the US border Crossing In Alberta before gathering to pray the Lord's Prayer
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
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