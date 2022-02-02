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Truckers are Saving Canada!
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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190 views • February 02, 2022
What the heck is happening in the great white north? Truckers are saving Canada, that's what!! Pin heads such as MSNBC's puppet Joe Scarborough have of course tried to spin the Trucker convoy against mandates story in a negative light. But hard working Canadians, Americans and the middle class around the planet know otherwise. We also additionally know that the deep state's gig is up and the tide is turning. Truckers please keep up the pressure on the arrogant elite. Your actions could be the event that helps start a worldwide movement of forcing freedom in all of the Cabal ran countries.

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Credits and links mentioned in the Video:

Quebec scraps planned tax on the unvaccinated
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/vax-tax-nixed-1.6334828

Trudeaus’s Brother, Kyle on Justin's Part in the Globalist Agenda
https://rumble.com/vtsxwo-trudeauss-brother-kyle-on-justins-part-in-the-globalist-agenda.html

Participants of the Freedom Convoy chant "Justin Trudeau Must Go!"
https://t.me/TheTrumpist

Canadian trucker sends message to antifa who turn up trying to cause trouble at their convoy for freedom
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews

Farmers arriving to join the convoy for freedom in Ottawa after travelling 400 miles via tractor.
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews

Canadian Truckers vote to keep up the blockade at the US border Crossing In Alberta before gathering to pray the Lord's Prayer
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Keywords
freedomnewspoliticscanadamandatesconvoytruckersottawa
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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