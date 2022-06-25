Historic Reversal

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Roe v. Wade Was Poison
* Roe is dead; activists threaten a ‘night of rage’.
* Supreme Court does not make laws.
* Voters have rights restored on abortion.
* SCOTUS dissent throws embarrassing tantrum.
* We immediately saw fear-mongering by the left.
* [Bidan]: 3 justices upended the scales of justice.
* Left’s legitimacy comes from power, not support.
* The left is threatening violence against justices.
Anti-Family vs. Pro-Choice
* Notice that abortion is the red line for libs. Of all the issues, why is that so important to them?
Power vs. Popular Support
* The very people who’ve been lecturing us for years about democracy are horrified by its return. They’re telling us the legitimacy of our institutions is at risk — and yet they cannot allow voters to have a say in how they live. What does that tell you?
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-abortion-case-horrified-return-democracy
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 June 2022