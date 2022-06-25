Historic Reversal

Roe v. Wade Was Poison

* Roe is dead; activists threaten a ‘night of rage’.

* Supreme Court does not make laws.

* Voters have rights restored on abortion.

* SCOTUS dissent throws embarrassing tantrum.

* We immediately saw fear-mongering by the left.

* [Bidan]: 3 justices upended the scales of justice.

* Left’s legitimacy comes from power, not support.

* The left is threatening violence against justices.





Anti-Family vs. Pro-Choice

* Notice that abortion is the red line for libs. Of all the issues, why is that so important to them?





Power vs. Popular Support

* The very people who’ve been lecturing us for years about democracy are horrified by its return. They’re telling us the legitimacy of our institutions is at risk — and yet they cannot allow voters to have a say in how they live. What does that tell you?





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-abortion-case-horrified-return-democracy





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 24 June 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6308481494112

