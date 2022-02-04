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The end of virology: the 3rd phase of control experiments for SARS-CoV-2
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164 views • February 04, 2022
The end of virology: the 3rd phase of control experiments for SARS-CoV-2
Rockefeller "PHARMAKIA" has been the WITCH- DOCTORY of the whole WESTERN WORLD.
Dr. Stefan Lanka on the 3rd phase of the control experiments for SARS-CoV-2.
During the 1st phase, Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists attribute to the presence of a pathogenic virus - the death of cells in test tube, can be achieved without the use of any infectious material, because the technic that they use is killing the cells on its own. A very detailed and simple video that explains the first phase of control experiments you can find here : https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html
In the second phase Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists call a “viral genetic material” in reality comes from a healthy human tissue.
More details about the 2nd phase you can find here: https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a
In the 3rd phase, he will show that by applying the same technic that virologists use, using the nucleic acids that don't come from supposedly infectious material but from healthy human tissues, animals and plants, you can construct the genome of any “virus” you want.
People need to know the Stefan Lanka was disproving the mainstream theory of virology since the 90's. Since 2020, many have awakened to the truth that all of virus theory is based on lies, but Dr. Lanka discovered this a long time ago. It was mostly due to discovering his work back in 2017 that I didn't fall for the covid hoax even for a single day. I guarantee that Dr. Lanka knew this was all a fraud from day 1
Rockefeller "PHARMAKIA" has been the WITCH- DOCTORY of the whole WESTERN WORLD.
Dr. Stefan Lanka on the 3rd phase of the control experiments for SARS-CoV-2.
During the 1st phase, Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists attribute to the presence of a pathogenic virus - the death of cells in test tube, can be achieved without the use of any infectious material, because the technic that they use is killing the cells on its own. A very detailed and simple video that explains the first phase of control experiments you can find here : https://rumble.com/vhx3l1-the-final-refutal-of-virology.html
In the second phase Dr. Lanka showed that what virologists call a “viral genetic material” in reality comes from a healthy human tissue.
More details about the 2nd phase you can find here: https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan3:a
In the 3rd phase, he will show that by applying the same technic that virologists use, using the nucleic acids that don't come from supposedly infectious material but from healthy human tissues, animals and plants, you can construct the genome of any “virus” you want.
People need to know the Stefan Lanka was disproving the mainstream theory of virology since the 90's. Since 2020, many have awakened to the truth that all of virus theory is based on lies, but Dr. Lanka discovered this a long time ago. It was mostly due to discovering his work back in 2017 that I didn't fall for the covid hoax even for a single day. I guarantee that Dr. Lanka knew this was all a fraud from day 1
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