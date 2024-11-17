BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Global Nuclear Stalemate, Moon Base Experience, and Natural Wisdom Synthesis
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
34 views • 5 months ago

We return examining the rigged war dialectic of siding with one global tyrant conglomerate or another, either siding with the West, or with BRICS, either supporting the war in Ukraine and Israel, supporting one set of war profiteering terrorists or the other. Matt talks about a vivid lucid dream that occurred on the a secret base on the moon. We conclude suggesting how to synthesize these different perspectives as a way to see the deeper energetic roots behind the physical reality.

 

Help us make cool shit:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning

 

Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor

 

Say hey on Telegram:

https://t.me/Babylon1984

Keywords
russiamoonnuke
