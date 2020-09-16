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Edward Snowden Talks Alex Jones Julian Assange and Patriot Act with Joe Rogan
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142 views • September 16, 2020
Former CIA contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden gave Alex Jones a hat tip for being the tip of the spear against the assault on Americans’ rights during his Tuesday interview with podcast host Joe Rogan:
"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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:web:
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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