Jody Token Offers an Online Self-Defense Program for Girls to Block Bullies and Dodge Assailants

Take the fear out of today’s increasingly violent world and tumble headfirst into The Great Flip, an incredible faith-filled online martial arts training program developed by Jody Token, for parents to do with their children. Jody created excellent streaming training videos, complete with instructional lesson plans in a teaching style that is playful and empowering for ages six and up. She teaches kids how to escape and de-escalate a scary situation, whether it’s an attempted abduction on the street or dealing with a bully on the playground. Jody chose Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help girls know how to flee or fight a much bigger and stronger opponent. This self-defense course is perfect for kids of all ages, and is perfect for homeschooling families, youth groups, or co-ops.







TAKEAWAYS





In a violent situation, girls typically end up on the ground - jiu-jitsu teaches girls how to escape from a pinned position on their backs





Escaping a violent situation is much smarter than attacking a potentially much bigger assailant





Training when the mind and body is at rest creates a muscle memory that will engage our reflexes automatically in an emergency





Girls may not be strong enough to overcome an attacker, but martial arts will make them SMART enough







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Pop Culture Purge Tour: Text the word TOUR to the number 55444

Wrist Escape Video: https://vimeo.com/271279526





🔗 CONNECT WITH JODY TOKEN

Website (use code TINA for 10% off): https://thegreatflip.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thegreatflip

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thegreatflip/

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3DpeyDu

Podcast: https://anchor.fm/coach-jody

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/thegreatflip/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thegreatflip





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





