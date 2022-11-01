Jody Token Offers an Online Self-Defense Program for Girls to Block Bullies and Dodge Assailants

Take the fear out of today’s increasingly violent world and tumble headfirst into The Great Flip, an incredible faith-filled online martial arts training program developed by Jody Token, for parents to do with their children. Jody created excellent streaming training videos, complete with instructional lesson plans in a teaching style that is playful and empowering for ages six and up. She teaches kids how to escape and de-escalate a scary situation, whether it’s an attempted abduction on the street or dealing with a bully on the playground. Jody chose Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help girls know how to flee or fight a much bigger and stronger opponent. This self-defense course is perfect for kids of all ages, and is perfect for homeschooling families, youth groups, or co-ops.
TAKEAWAYS
In a violent situation, girls typically end up on the ground - jiu-jitsu teaches girls how to escape from a pinned position on their backs
Escaping a violent situation is much smarter than attacking a potentially much bigger assailant
Training when the mind and body is at rest creates a muscle memory that will engage our reflexes automatically in an emergency
Girls may not be strong enough to overcome an attacker, but martial arts will make them SMART enough
Wrist Escape Video: https://vimeo.com/271279526
