© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Omicron Connection To Witchcraft & Satanism
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • December 07, 2021
In 1963 the Italian film Omicron was released. It was about an Alien taking over a persons body to recon the planet for a future invasion! DEMON POSSESSION! It was produced by LUX Films which translates to Lucifer!
In 2013 the movie “The Visitor from the Planet Omicron” was released. Plot? An alien comes to earth with a botanical virus, but a gutsy Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cooking, and then tries to topple the corrupt government that put him up to it.
They always tell you what they are going to do in their writings, TV and Movies!
In 2013 the movie “The Visitor from the Planet Omicron” was released. Plot? An alien comes to earth with a botanical virus, but a gutsy Arizona widow wins him over with her garden-fresh cooking, and then tries to topple the corrupt government that put him up to it.
They always tell you what they are going to do in their writings, TV and Movies!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.