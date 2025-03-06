Trump's Epic Speech - Democrat's Epic Failure

Approval for President Trump’s Joint Session Address is Through The Roof! — Polls Show 69% and 76% of Viewers Approve





Polls after President Trump’s address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday night show overwhelming approval for the President’s speech.





President Trump gave an incredible speech about American greatness, touted the success of his first six weeks, and layed out a plan to continue to make our country great again.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/approval-president-trumps-joint-session-address-is-through/









Democrat Flashes “This Is Not Normal” Sign When Trump Walks Into Chamber





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/democrat-flashes-this-is-not-normal-sign-when/









Democrats Refused To Stand Up For The Mothers Of Laken Riley And Jocelyn Nungaray





On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump honored the mothers of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray — two souls who were savagely murdered by illegal immigrants in the United States. In a callous display of moral depravity, Democrats in the room refused to stand and show respect for the victims’ families, opting instead to ignore their suffering and dismiss the efforts Republicans have taken to bring justice.





https://thefederalist.com/2025/03/05/democrats-refused-to-stand-up-for-the-mothers-of-laken-riley-and-jocelyn-nungaray/









Monstrous Democrats Remain Seated and Refuse to Clap for Child with Brain Cancer During Trump’s Joint Address





Democrats are facing backlash on social media after most of their lawmakers refused to stand or clap for a child battling brain cancer who was honored during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress.





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/monstrous-democrats-remain-seated-refuse-clap-child-brain/









MSNBC Ghoul on 13-Year-Old with Brain Cancer: Let’s Hope He Doesn’t Have to Battle Trump Supporters or Commit Suicide





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/msnbc-ghoul-13-year-old-brain-cancer-lets/









President Trump Opens Speech With FIRE as Unhinged Democrats Boo and Republicans Chant USA





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/03/watch-president-trump-opens-speech-fire-as-unhinged/









Bill to prevent males from women's sports receives no support from Senate Dems: Who were they?





No Senate Democrat on Monday voted in favor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, which would keep biological males from competing in women’s and girls’ sports.





A procedural vote took place on the Senate floor and Republicans needed at least 60 votes to break the filibuster. They received 51. Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., voted with Democrats.





https://www.foxnews.com/sports/bill-prevent-males-from-womens-sports-receives-no-support-from-senate-dems-who-were-they









Trade tensions heat up as China and Canada retaliate against U.S. tariffs





China and Canada moved swiftly on Tuesday to retaliate against newly imposed U.S. tariffs, announcing their own levies on U.S. goods that could further disrupt the United States’ trade with its top three trading partners.





https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/trade-tensions-china-canada-retaliate-us-tariffs-rcna194645