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INJECTED [WITH A POISON] "BLOOD" PROOF ..!!!
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246 views • February 26, 2022
tangentopolis [little edits report] feat. Dr. Jane Ruby
========
(world orders review)
========
(Dr. Jane Ruby) Injected [With A Poison] "BLOOD" PROOF [Stew Peters Show]
[LINK] https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSEUkG0AB8J5/ [SHARE]
-------------------
Our earlier report from US shows same... >>> corroboration !!!
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
-------------------
tangentopolis, ''LUCIFERASE'' III [Flash Edit]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdZso2zm3GRU/
-------------------
(Rudolf Steiner) 'Blood is a Very Special Fluid...' [Don't contaminate it... ever!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
========
VACCINES, COVID19 & TRANSHUMANISM (Free; the Brave Conf., May 22, 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OsvBKDp11IPU/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
(tangentopolis) CHECKMATE 2 HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GFlBSFSgidV0/
ETERNAL VIGILANCE (DEEP-SENSE-DUBS) [ICELAND TRIBUTE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37arPFeYKx21/
The NUREMBERG CODE & the VAXXINES!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yps2TCPvyisx/
"COVID CONOLOGY" (mRNA, Your DNA; The EXPERIMENTAL "INJECTION")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xygvfno4Fkgc/
'the LUCIFERace' (Part 01) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HYlgXhgG6HYC/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxVc3zfJq8nM/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 03) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY2lkus2rma9/
GLOBALISTS' (DIGITAL SLAVERY) PLAN FOR ULTIMATE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmJeZrhGOXv/
((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
"THEY" LIVE (WE DIE) 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/jG12Eey7rjIn/
MRNA TRIALS (STOPPED) when ALL THE ANIMALS DYING! (Texas Senate) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vsf44Lv3zOUP/
Impact Of VAXI(N)ATIONS On COVID MORTALITY Across WORLD (SAME PATTERN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TdV0WPq8xOGf/
BIT MINDS CONTROL Manipulation by COVID CONTROL Script
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWjT4oTxVFzs/
Jacques Attali https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
VAXXINE INDUSTRIAL (WORLD COMPLEX) [TLAV]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Szdan3p3Crb/
"MAGNETO-GENETICS" / FERRITIN / DNA / NANO (& Vaccine Technologies) [TLAV]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jGtSdTDp2b6L/
BIO-DIGITAL "CONVERGENCE" [TLAV #tangentopolis] Exploring 'The Open Conspiracy' https://www.bitchute.com/video/CV6EqK9pCxGT/
(INJECTED WITH A POISON) Australia Health/Military Officials
'Authorization To Administer Poison" https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3BJsWRYmVrt/
John Thor [re-cuts] INJECTED WITH A POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nJBGQlcX6Fl/
Injected With A Poison...! (Bill (foreknowledge) Gates)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaiVIg8XddU3/
They Were Proud To Be Vaccinated! (Sadly, Now They Are All Dead... .. [.])
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpQl5dEeIzl5/
The MIND ((CONTROLLERS)) & 'the CULT' of 'RULING CLASS OBEDIENCE' (Mark Passio)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hy4Kuctr8rQd/
THIS WAS A PUBLICK SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbWPWRd2AbZa/
And You Thought, You Thought, Your Thoughts...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iGBEommCEp38/
BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
"SPARS" [Psycho-biological Plandemic Planning for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
MONOPOLY (An Overview Of The GREAT RE:SET) 'Follow The MONEY...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NlVtTviv4fTA/
POWER OF FEAR & THE NWO GLOBALISTS PLAN-IT PLANET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LeNStR807Zvw/
Your Impending “Digital Citizenship”, COV19 'Health' Wearables; Trust Vaxxx Dogma
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXKq4FIIwn55/
BIDEN-VAXXX-REGIME ... 'TARGETING YOUNG PEOPLE/TEENS' !!! (NWO Exposed #34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PHgamiixW8j1/
MODERNA (LEAKED) STERILIZATION (DOCS) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fARTMrzCWLMZ/
SARS-CoV-2 'VAXXX Genes' Can 'Integrate' wt Human 'DNA' (TLAV Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uOE88kWzv4Y/
How Psychopaths Reprogram Your Personality (the targeted individual)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A0rJASO97Py7/
We're Now At Record Numbers Of Deaths, They Are Piling Up On Days 1, 2 & 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nkomyKjY1ym/
Stand Up, Resist This Greatest Crime Ever (Yeadon LIVE, May 15th 2021!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
Which part of 'IT CHANGES YOUR DNA' do you not understand?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w76XIAB2VYd5/
Asymptomatic Spread (Totalitarian Lie, Key to Covid Conology)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIY5XfpWXiki/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
========
(world orders review)
========
(Dr. Jane Ruby) Injected [With A Poison] "BLOOD" PROOF [Stew Peters Show]
[LINK] https://www.bitchute.com/video/gSEUkG0AB8J5/ [SHARE]
-------------------
Our earlier report from US shows same... >>> corroboration !!!
COVID19 VAXXED (ARE) INFECTED with NANOPARTICLES (BLOOD SAMPLES)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZIsHimsKAi9m/
-------------------
tangentopolis, ''LUCIFERASE'' III [Flash Edit]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pdZso2zm3GRU/
-------------------
(Rudolf Steiner) 'Blood is a Very Special Fluid...' [Don't contaminate it... ever!]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bXsZq3HfTja/
========
VACCINES, COVID19 & TRANSHUMANISM (Free; the Brave Conf., May 22, 2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OsvBKDp11IPU/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
(tangentopolis) CHECKMATE 2 HUMANITY ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GFlBSFSgidV0/
ETERNAL VIGILANCE (DEEP-SENSE-DUBS) [ICELAND TRIBUTE]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/37arPFeYKx21/
The NUREMBERG CODE & the VAXXINES!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Yps2TCPvyisx/
"COVID CONOLOGY" (mRNA, Your DNA; The EXPERIMENTAL "INJECTION")
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xygvfno4Fkgc/
'the LUCIFERace' (Part 01) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HYlgXhgG6HYC/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 02) https://www.bitchute.com/video/JxVc3zfJq8nM/
'the LucifeRASE' (Pt. 03) https://www.bitchute.com/video/lY2lkus2rma9/
GLOBALISTS' (DIGITAL SLAVERY) PLAN FOR ULTIMATE CONTROL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/efmJeZrhGOXv/
((CORONA OBSCURA)) 'BABYLON', To 'NANOBOTS'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2O9pv2TD259p/
"THEY" LIVE (WE DIE) 2021 https://www.bitchute.com/video/jG12Eey7rjIn/
MRNA TRIALS (STOPPED) when ALL THE ANIMALS DYING! (Texas Senate) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vsf44Lv3zOUP/
Impact Of VAXI(N)ATIONS On COVID MORTALITY Across WORLD (SAME PATTERN)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TdV0WPq8xOGf/
BIT MINDS CONTROL Manipulation by COVID CONTROL Script
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sWjT4oTxVFzs/
Jacques Attali https://www.bitchute.com/video/SCd1kfiMWmYa/
VAXXINE INDUSTRIAL (WORLD COMPLEX) [TLAV]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7Szdan3p3Crb/
"MAGNETO-GENETICS" / FERRITIN / DNA / NANO (& Vaccine Technologies) [TLAV]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jGtSdTDp2b6L/
BIO-DIGITAL "CONVERGENCE" [TLAV #tangentopolis] Exploring 'The Open Conspiracy' https://www.bitchute.com/video/CV6EqK9pCxGT/
(INJECTED WITH A POISON) Australia Health/Military Officials
'Authorization To Administer Poison" https://www.bitchute.com/video/A3BJsWRYmVrt/
John Thor [re-cuts] INJECTED WITH A POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0nJBGQlcX6Fl/
Injected With A Poison...! (Bill (foreknowledge) Gates)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaiVIg8XddU3/
They Were Proud To Be Vaccinated! (Sadly, Now They Are All Dead... .. [.])
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpQl5dEeIzl5/
The MIND ((CONTROLLERS)) & 'the CULT' of 'RULING CLASS OBEDIENCE' (Mark Passio)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hy4Kuctr8rQd/
THIS WAS A PUBLICK SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DbWPWRd2AbZa/
And You Thought, You Thought, Your Thoughts...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iGBEommCEp38/
BRZEZINSKI'S GHOST https://www.bitchute.com/video/sVctfP60qBQE/
"SPARS" [Psycho-biological Plandemic Planning for 'A Sustainable 2030']
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zPXlfJQLpIFd/
'the DARK WINTER begins...' (RELOADED) [side 1]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bPeBFZmRtTbs/
'MALTHUSIAN MANDATE' (Complete, Parts 1-4)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Gih75zQSGGWU/
MONOPOLY (An Overview Of The GREAT RE:SET) 'Follow The MONEY...'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NlVtTviv4fTA/
POWER OF FEAR & THE NWO GLOBALISTS PLAN-IT PLANET
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LeNStR807Zvw/
Your Impending “Digital Citizenship”, COV19 'Health' Wearables; Trust Vaxxx Dogma
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXKq4FIIwn55/
BIDEN-VAXXX-REGIME ... 'TARGETING YOUNG PEOPLE/TEENS' !!! (NWO Exposed #34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PHgamiixW8j1/
MODERNA (LEAKED) STERILIZATION (DOCS) ?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fARTMrzCWLMZ/
SARS-CoV-2 'VAXXX Genes' Can 'Integrate' wt Human 'DNA' (TLAV Reports)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3uOE88kWzv4Y/
How Psychopaths Reprogram Your Personality (the targeted individual)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A0rJASO97Py7/
We're Now At Record Numbers Of Deaths, They Are Piling Up On Days 1, 2 & 3
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nkomyKjY1ym/
Stand Up, Resist This Greatest Crime Ever (Yeadon LIVE, May 15th 2021!) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rcWMJNHe1Ewe/
Which part of 'IT CHANGES YOUR DNA' do you not understand?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w76XIAB2VYd5/
Asymptomatic Spread (Totalitarian Lie, Key to Covid Conology)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MIY5XfpWXiki/
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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