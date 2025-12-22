BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A New Front Opens: Russian Advance In Sumy Threatens Ukrainian Defense Strategy
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10145 followers
Follow
134 views • 23 hours ago

The Russian army suddenly achieved tactical success in Ukraine’s Sumy region. The 34th Brigade of the Sever military group captured the village of Vysokoye with virtually no resistance. The Ukrainian units in the area had extremely low discipline. There was no security or defense of positions. Russian reconnaissance drones regularly observed Ukrainian soldiers and local residents drinking alcohol together. Once the Russian offensive began, Ukrainian troops abandoned their positions without fighting.

Unexpectedly, a minor tactical crisis is at risk of escalating into a major operational one. The Ukrainian defenses in this sector may begin to collapse like dominoes. Earlier, the Ukrainian command used the opportunity that this section of the front was calm to withdraw all reserves from there.

In the Ukrainian army, assault regiments perform the function of ‘fire brigades’. They are deployed to areas where the Russian army has broken through, as has happened in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole. The Ukrainian command will not withdraw them from these areas. Therefore, an increase in the pace of the Russian offensive in the Sumy region can be expected.

Volchansk, which was previously captured, has become an important logistics hub for the Russian army. The offensive from the city is advancing in two directions: southeast and southwest. On December 21, there was heavy fighting reported in the western part of Volchanskiye Khutora.

The following day, the village of Vilcha, southwest of Volchansk, was cleared. Thus, Russian troops have now reached operational space.

According to reports from December 22, fighting for the town of Konstantinovka on the Slavyansk section of the front has significantly intensified. The Russian army is putting pressure on several fronts. Tactical successes have been noted to the west and east of the Kleban-Byk reservoir. Additionally, Russian units have advanced on the southeastern part of the city.

The elimination of isolated pockets of Ukrainian resistance in Mirnograd is coming to an end. Once the city is cleared, a large group of Russian troops will be able to advance further west. This is why, on December 21, two additional Ukrainian brigades were transferred to the Pokrovsk area: the 35th Marine Brigade and the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade.

Heavy fighting continues in Gulyaipole. The Russian Vostok group of forces has captured nearly all of the eastern part of the city. Further north, in areas where the Ukrainian defense line has been breached, there are heavy counterattacks underway.

A third crisis point has been added to the existing ones in Kupyansk and Gulyaipole, this one in the Sumy region. The question remains: Where will the Ukrainian command get the reserves to stop the Russian army’s breakthrough?

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

