Warning About Vaccines From Doctors Back in 1985

Let's go BACK TO a discussion about THE FUTURE! I don't need a DeLorean to take you to 1985, I just need the internet. These Doctors were not believed by most people in 1985, but they will be believed in 2022.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
- Blackdogs on Gettr - Phil Donahue Show in 1985https://gettr.com/post/p1zv0m5d8a3
https://expose-news.com/2022/11/24/secret-cdc-report-1million-americans-died-suddenly-covid-vaccine/?cmid=5d779e6f-8915-40bc-ae20-46d6696cb03c
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/massachusetts-death-certificates-excess-mortality-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=f2aac392-cfde-478d-b907-d3e90eac608d
https://expose-news.com/2022/11/26/australia-15x-increase-excess-death-2022/?cmid=5d779e6f-8915-40bc-ae20-46d6696cb03c
