Warning About Vaccines From Doctors Back in 1985
The New American
Let's go BACK TO a discussion about THE FUTURE! I don't need a DeLorean to take you to 1985, I just need the internet. These Doctors were not believed by most people in 1985, but they will be believed in 2022.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. Blackdogs on Gettr - Phil Donahue Show in 1985 
    https://gettr.com/post/p1zv0m5d8a3


2. Expose-News.com - Secret CDC Report reveals at least 1.1 Million Americans have ‘Died Suddenly’ since the COVID Vaccine roll-out & another Government Report proves the COVID Vaccines are to blame

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/24/secret-cdc-report-1million-americans-died-suddenly-covid-vaccine/?cmid=5d779e6f-8915-40bc-ae20-46d6696cb03c


3. ChildrensHealthDefense.org - Massachusetts Death Certificates Show Excess Mortality Could Be Linked to COVID Vaccines

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/massachusetts-death-certificates-excess-mortality-covid-vaccines/?utm_source=salsa&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=f2aac392-cfde-478d-b907-d3e90eac608d


4. Expose-News.com - Australia suffered 15x more Excess Deaths in the first 7 months of 2022 than it did in the whole of 2020

https://expose-news.com/2022/11/26/australia-15x-increase-excess-death-2022/?cmid=5d779e6f-8915-40bc-ae20-46d6696cb03c


