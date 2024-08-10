Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia! UkraiNATO strikes at Kursk, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter & Trump plane emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia II! Yet, Ukraine/NATO strikes at Russia’s Kursk region, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter’s home & Trump’s plane make emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
10/8/24
Before we kick off today’s blindspot line-up that asks the question, has peace been taken from the world? Some housekeeping. Firstly, thank you to the regular viewers and subscribers to our Blindspot channel. Secondly, we need your help to grow - like, subscribe, and share with friends (or enemies). Furthermore, some exciting plans afoot, being, to start a regular Blindspot livestream - the first of which will take place on - Friday, 16 August, 2024, at 19:30 (SAST, UTC/GMT +2).
Assassination attempt 2.0 on Trump, or just another Boeing breaking down?
August 6, Ukrainian troops cross border to attack Kursk region
Vid - Military report to PUTIN
Vid - overview of incursion
Vid - Sudzha situation
NATO troops involved in Kursk ‘invasion’
Vid - NATO troops w American accents participating in Kursk incursion
Belarus KGB anti-terror operation on border with Ukraine
By 9 August, Belarus shoots down Ukrainian targets violating its airspace
Vid - Lukashenko on UAV incident
FBI raids Scott Ritter’s house
Vid - Ritter on raid
This is happening while the UK, and Ireland are seeing popular anti-migrant protests, and the world is still holding its breath in anticipation of the Iranian counter-strike to the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran. It does seem as if peace has been taken from the world, some might call it the falling of the second seal.
