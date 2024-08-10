Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia! UkraiNATO strikes at Kursk, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter & Trump plane emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?

Blindspot 122 Only Fools Invade Russia II! Yet, Ukraine/NATO strikes at Russia’s Kursk region, Belarus down’s Ukrainian UAV’s, FBI raids Scott Ritter’s home & Trump’s plane make emergency landing (assassination attempt 2.0)?





Buiteboer // From Bunker 42

www.buiteboer.co.za

10/8/24





Before we kick off today’s blindspot line-up that asks the question, has peace been taken from the world? Some housekeeping. Firstly, thank you to the regular viewers and subscribers to our Blindspot channel. Secondly, we need your help to grow - like, subscribe, and share with friends (or enemies). Furthermore, some exciting plans afoot, being, to start a regular Blindspot livestream - the first of which will take place on - Friday, 16 August, 2024, at 19:30 (SAST, UTC/GMT +2).





Assassination attempt 2.0 on Trump, or just another Boeing breaking down?

August 6, Ukrainian troops cross border to attack Kursk region

Vid - Military report to PUTIN

Vid - overview of incursion

Vid - Sudzha situation

NATO troops involved in Kursk ‘invasion’

Vid - NATO troops w American accents participating in Kursk incursion

Belarus KGB anti-terror operation on border with Ukraine

By 9 August, Belarus shoots down Ukrainian targets violating its airspace

Vid - Lukashenko on UAV incident

FBI raids Scott Ritter’s house

Vid - Ritter on raid





This is happening while the UK, and Ireland are seeing popular anti-migrant protests, and the world is still holding its breath in anticipation of the Iranian counter-strike to the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran. It does seem as if peace has been taken from the world, some might call it the falling of the second seal.





BS 96 - Only fools invade RUSSIA



