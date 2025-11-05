Grooming is Protected and Encouraged by the System – Michelle Peterson and Mike Adamovich

See exclusives and more at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Buy Exercise Mimicking & Muscle Building Peptide SLP-PP-332 at https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/slu-pp-332-250mcg-60-capsules/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the peptide guide for the most effective weight loss and muscle preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

In this episode, Michelle Peterson and Mike Adamovich join the program for a powerful and deeply important conversation about the origins and impact of anti-grooming legislation in the United States.

-

Michelle Peterson made history as the first person in the country to win an anti-grooming case — a groundbreaking legal victory that has since been used as precedent in dozens of prosecutions against child predators nationwide. She shares the details of her incredible journey, what it took to win, and how her case changed the landscape of child-protection law forever.

-

Joining her is Mike Adamovich, founder of The CornerStone Standard, a coalition built to help push and support anti-grooming and child-protection legislation across the country. Mike explains how the coalition works, why it’s gaining momentum, and what citizens can do to ensure that these vital laws are defended and expanded in every state.

-

This is a must-listen discussion for anyone who cares about protecting children, reforming legal systems, and understanding the real-world fight to stop grooming and exploitation at its roots.

-

Learn more about Michelle Peterson at https://www.michellepeterson.org/

Learn more about the CornerStone Standard at https://cornerstonestandard.com/

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further