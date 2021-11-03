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Cop26 Globalists Enjoy Meat While Telling You to Eat Bugs*
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71 views • November 03, 2021
Nov 3, 2021
Courtesy of Anything Goes
Mealworms for you, burgers for them.
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BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
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*mirror
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/cop26-globalists-enjoy-meat-while-telling-you-to-eat-bugs/
Courtesy of Anything Goes
Mealworms for you, burgers for them.
LOCALS (Exclusive content!): https://pauljosephwatson.locals.com/
NEW MERCH: https://www.pjwshop.com/
DONATE: https://www.subscribestar.com/paul-jo...
CASH APP: https://cash.app/£PaulJosephWatson
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
BITCOIN WALLET: 3EMQG9EhPkoFbX5F19RTGZs8rPqGYm2mp9
BITCOIN CASH WALLET: qrxhqz9ka423v68qwc7nyqc88q3mx9ea5gcpz88a0l
LITECOIN WALLET: MSs2rWgM571WM3zUnL255gccoQAdz9L6CG
ETHEREUM WALLET: 0x21221F5da5e70F46Bbfa755f89e312daDa51f115
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@PaulJosephWatson:5
Main Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCitt...
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/PJW/posts
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/pauljosephwa...
Telegram: https://t.me/pjwnews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PrisonPlanet
Minds: https://www.minds.com/PaulJosephWatson
Gab: https://gab.com/PrisonPlanet
*mirror
Source: https://www.infowars.com/posts/cop26-globalists-enjoy-meat-while-telling-you-to-eat-bugs/
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