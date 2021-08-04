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7grainsofsalt2: ABC News 'We are going backwards' [03.08.2021]
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50 views • August 04, 2021
ABC news said that we are going backwards. Really?! Intersting choice of numbers they use all the time. Take a loot and share your thoughts. Do not trust in media that is controlled by only 5 companies. Trust in God.
ABC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBmd-4MI48I&;t=0s
More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3, occasionally TikTok & on Patreon.
Thank you to all those that are here, for all your kind words, prayer & support.
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
713 views Aug 3, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mszlF4i61yc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
ABC News - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBmd-4MI48I&;t=0s
More videos on 7grainsofsalt2 & 3, occasionally TikTok & on Patreon.
Thank you to all those that are here, for all your kind words, prayer & support.
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
713 views Aug 3, 2021
7grainsofsalt2
2.13K subscribers
https://youtu.be/mszlF4i61yc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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