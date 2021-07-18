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VAERS update 17 July 2021
Karen Selick
Karen Selick
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31 views • July 18, 2021
This week, reported deaths have risen by 21%. Total adverse events are approaching half a million. Age breakdown shows 55% of deaths with known ages are among those under age 80.
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