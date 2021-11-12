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CHEMTRAILS IN GREENVILLE NORTH CAROLINA
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160 views • November 12, 2021
THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN AROUND 7:30 A.M., THE NEXT VIDEO I POST WAS TAKEN AROUND 8 A.M. OF THE SAME SKY THE SAME MORNING. AFTER THIS HEAVY SPRAY IT WAS DIFFERENT THAN USUAL AS IT CAUSED A FALLOUT SO THICK AND SO FAST THAT IT LOOK LIKE MIST OR SMOKE ALL AROUND MY NEIGHBORHOOD. I ALSO NOTICED IN THE SUNLIGHT RIGHT IN FRONT OF MY FACE MANY FIBERS THAT LOOK JUST LIKE THE POLYMERS REFERRED TO AS MORGELLONS OR THE POLYMERS/FIBERS SEEN INSIDE THE VACCINES.
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