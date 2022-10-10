"THREE GLASSES" The most APPLE Pie in 5 Minutes + Baking! Cook at home

Do not pass by!)) I share the recipe for the fastest and most delicious Apple Pie from simple products that are always at hand. No mixer, no eggs! Just 5 minutes of your work + baking. A juicy apple pie immediately turns out, as if with cream. Very tasty and fast! Friends, let me know with a LIKE 👍 and a COMMENT if you liked the recipe! And write where you look at our recipes, we will be very happy! Thank you! RECIPE Apple pie **************** Flour 1 cup (130 g) Semolina 1 cup (160 g) Sugar 1 cup (180 g) Baking powder 1.5 tsp Butter 50 gr Milk 1 cup (200 ml) Apples 6-7 pcs I invite you 🔔 SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1t... to our channel and 📢 SHARE Video with friends. Click on the bell to be notified every time we post a new recipe. ✔ Cook Apple Pie and JOIN us on Social. Networks! Thank you for your attention! I try to cook for you the simplest, fastest and most delicious recipes! Yandex Zen https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5a98088d3c50... Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gotovim_dom... Vkontakte https://vk.com/gotovimdomaru Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gotovimdoma/ Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/gotovimdomaru/ Telegram https://t.me/gdoma #applepie #charlotte #pierecipe #apples #recipe #pievoortu #recipe #cooking #yummy #asmr #whattocook #cookingathome #deliciousrecipes #simplerecipes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.