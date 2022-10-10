"THREE GLASSES" The most APPLE Pie in 5 Minutes + Baking! Cook at home

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Do not pass by!)) I share the recipe for the fastest and most delicious Apple Pie from simple products that are always at hand. No mixer, no eggs! Just 5 minutes of your work + baking. A juicy apple pie immediately turns out, as if with cream. Very tasty and fast! Friends, let me know with a LIKE 👍 and a COMMENT if you liked the recipe! And write where you look at our recipes, we will be very happy! Thank you! RECIPE Apple pie **************** Flour 1 cup (130 g) Semolina 1 cup (160 g) Sugar 1 cup (180 g) Baking powder 1.5 tsp Butter 50 gr Milk 1 cup (200 ml) Apples 6-7 pcs I invite you 🔔 SUBSCRIBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy1t... to our channel and 📢 SHARE Video with friends. Click on the bell to be notified every time we post a new recipe. ✔ Cook Apple Pie and JOIN us on Social. Networks! Thank you for your attention! I try to cook for you the simplest, fastest and most delicious recipes! Yandex Zen https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5a98088d3c50... Instagram https://www.instagram.com/gotovim_dom... Vkontakte https://vk.com/gotovimdomaru Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gotovimdoma/ Pinterest https://www.pinterest.com/gotovimdomaru/ Telegram https://t.me/gdoma #applepie #charlotte #pierecipe #apples #recipe #pievoortu #recipe #cooking #yummy #asmr #whattocook #cookingathome #deliciousrecipes #simplerecipes