MY Hunters HD Gold CUSTOMER SERVICE Experience

I have owned several pairs of glasses from Hunters HD Gold for about two years. Recently I had an issue with one pair and had to contact customer serivice. Here is a quick video on how that experience went.(These are affiliate links.)Hearing Protection By AXILEye Protection By Hunters HD GoldClothing by BerettaClothing by Tru-SpecMicrophone by SaramonicSteel Targets by High Caliber TargetsShotgun Targets by Do All OutdoorsPaper Targets by Outdoor Products PlusCleaning Products by Aegis Gun CareAmazon Influencer StoreCloverTac HomepageShirts, Swag & Moreuse code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or moreBecome A YouTube Channel MemberCloverTac On PatreonThe Best Perks On Patreon!Extra Content & Cool PerksThank you for being a loyal friend to theCloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe----------CREDITS----------CloverTac Productions Original ContentCredit: Christopher DoverMusic Graciously Provided ByViolet HeartAdditional Music Credit----------AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE----------In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies.----------SAFETY NOTICE----------:All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.