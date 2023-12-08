Biden’s Denial Unraveled: New Evidence Emerges with Guest Host Drew Allen | The Schaftlein Report Ep. 12

1) The 4th and “final” GOP Debate is over. Did it matter?





2) Why is CNN going to host 2 more GOP debates?





3) Communist Van Jones melts down on live television over Vivek Ramaswamy.





4) Biden continues to deny involvement with Hunter’s foreign business dealings…while more evidence proves he was involved with Hunter’s foreign business dealings.





5) The border is wide open and illegals are waiting in line to be “apprehended.”





6) Will we get a Biden impeachment?





7) Chris Wray says the FBI didn’t validate Hunter Biden laptop because it would be election interference. HAHAHAHA.





8) Racist Biden halts menthol cigarette ban because — wait for it — he worries blacks won’t vote for him over it.









Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast version below!





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KEPHDvAMPNEWS





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





Get A Free Report On The Top 10 Toxins In Your Home at: https://rbls.us/NoToxins





To Get A Free Electronics Repair Consultation Contact Sousan by email at [email protected] or by phone at (480) 626-0666





Get A Free Annuity Report and Consultation with Danny Rosenberg at: http://www.GetAnAnnuity.com





To Purchase ASEA products Go To: https://shopasea.com/AMPNews

For ASEA information text Bridgette at 662-255-4971 to sign up for the free Q and A.





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





Switching to Patriot Mobile from your current carrier has never been easier since the introduction of the eSIM. Go to: http://www.patriotmobile.com/ampnews





GoldCare™ is built on these philosophies of freedom, honesty, and resistance to provide a safe harbor for people seeking medical truth! Find Your New Path To Medical Freedom Here:

https://goldcare.com/TSR





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Micronic Silver – The Very Best in Natural Health Care: https://micronicsilver.net/





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels





https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com