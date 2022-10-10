Swindon Resistance: Magnet Test & 5G Outreach Stall (08/10/22)

Swindon Resistance held a Neodymium magnet test and 5G outreach stall in Swindon Town Centre on Saturday 8th October 2022. We tested around 25 people and found two people who were magnetic.

The human race is being turned into the Internet of bodies.

These two people may be able to claim up to £120,000 for medical battery.

The people responsible for injecting them gave no informed consent or knowledge of the ingredients in the so-called vaccines.



https://t.me/victimsofthenanometaantenna

Join the criminal investigation teams save lives: [email protected]

