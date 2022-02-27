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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/26/22 High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol And MD (Muscular Dystrophy)
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34 views • February 27, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 02/26/22 High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol And Md (Muscular Dystrophy)
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing different countries that have similar populations. Stating that countries that have Asian diets have fewer infections and deaths compared to countries that eat a western diet with gluten.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Albert has high blood pressure, high cholesterol and MD (muscular dystrophy).
Robert is using a detox product and now his stools are green.
Cheryl's father has stage 2 lung cancer.
David is experiencing cramgs in his legs.
Brent has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and his doctor wants to perform a replacement procedure.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Friday, February 25, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths. Comparing different countries that have similar populations. Stating that countries that have Asian diets have fewer infections and deaths compared to countries that eat a western diet with gluten.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Albert has high blood pressure, high cholesterol and MD (muscular dystrophy).
Robert is using a detox product and now his stools are green.
Cheryl's father has stage 2 lung cancer.
David is experiencing cramgs in his legs.
Brent has bone on bone arthritis in his knees and his doctor wants to perform a replacement procedure.
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