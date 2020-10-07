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The Greatest Shall be the Least
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30 views • October 07, 2020
Is Jesus for kids? According to Luke 9:48 he is! The greatest shall be the least in the Kingdom of Heaven, so let's be like children and watch this animated Christian comic book. This continuation of the Liberator Comic series adds a cartoon Jesus and friends to the Bible narrated. It starts with Jesus sending out the 12, then the feeding of the 5000, and finally, Jesus' instructions on how to be great.
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