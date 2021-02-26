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Noah’s Ark is NOT on Mount Ararat!
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97 views • February 26, 2021
For years we have heard Noah’s Ark was on Mount Ararat but it is a lie! We have physical evidence of the actual location of Noah’s Ark by Ron Wyatt and his research team.
In 1968 Noah’s Ark was found and we have actual proof for this discovery.
Join Michael Rood and Jerry Bowen as they dig deeper to find the actual location of Noah’s Ark in Turkey.
Find more information at:
http://www.aroodawakening.tv/shabbat
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/michael.j.rood
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/michaelrood
Visit the Rood Store: http://bookstore.aroodawakening.tv/store
Ambassador Club: https://www.aroodawakening.tv/become-...
In 1968 Noah’s Ark was found and we have actual proof for this discovery.
Join Michael Rood and Jerry Bowen as they dig deeper to find the actual location of Noah’s Ark in Turkey.
Find more information at:
http://www.aroodawakening.tv/shabbat
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/michael.j.rood
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/michaelrood
Visit the Rood Store: http://bookstore.aroodawakening.tv/store
Ambassador Club: https://www.aroodawakening.tv/become-...
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