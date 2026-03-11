GOD STILL See's THE WICKEDNESS OF MAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GENESIS 6:5 ¶ And GOD saw that the wickedness of man was great in the earth, and that every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually. 6 And it repented the LORD that he had made man on the earth, and it grieved him at his heart. 7 And the LORD said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth;
This Scripture will Soon Be Fulfilled for the Second time in
This LAST and MOST Wicked Generation That Has EVER BEEN,
"Thus Saith The Lord of Host's " !!!!
