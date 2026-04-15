TO ALL THOSE SAYING THAT THE 2020 ELECTION WAS NOT STOLEN 🗳 EXPLAIN THIS❗

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Democrats were caught on camera running the same stacks of fraudulent ballots through machines all throughout the night, after they LIED to poll watchers and told everyone to go home.
And it was ALL caught on State Farm arenas cameras. If these cameras were not there, we would have never known. The 2020 election was stolen.